Olive Garden planting 10th San Antonio store near North Star Mall

The location is expected to open next spring.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Olive Garden operates more than 900 restaurants nationwide, including nine in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss
Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss
Olive Garden operates more than 900 restaurants nationwide, including nine in San Antonio.
Italian casual-restaurant chain Olive Garden is opening its 10th San Antonio location, this one near North Star Mall.

Olive Garden is developing the new eatery inside a former Golf Galaxy retail store in the San Pedro Crossing shopping center, new state regulatory filings show.

The company will spend $1.8 million renovating the space at 315 Northwest Loop 410, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Work on the 13,000-square-foot space is already underway and is expected to wrap up in February, filings show. The location is already listed on Olive Garden's website as "Coming soon."

With more than 900 restaurants nationwide and annual sales topping $5 billion, Olive Garden is the nation's largest casual-dining chain, according to Restaurant Business magazine.

