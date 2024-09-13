Olive Garden planting 10th San Antonio store near North Star Mall

Olive Garden is developing the new eatery inside a former Golf Galaxy retail store in the San Pedro Crossing shopping center, new state regulatory filings show.
The company will spend $1.8 million renovating the space at 315 Northwest Loop 410, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Work on the 13,000-square-foot space is already underway and is expected to wrap up in February, filings show. The location is already listed on Olive Garden's website as "Coming soon."
With more than 900 restaurants nationwide and annual sales topping $5 billion, Olive Garden is the nation's largest casual-dining chain, according to Restaurant Business magazine.
