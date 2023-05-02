Online data shows 'restaurant-style salsa' is Texas' most searched Cinco de Mayo recipe

Pexels / Los Muertos Crew
Apparently, many Texans are looking to celebrate Mexican independence with fiery restaurant-style salsa at home.
A new study
The quintessential appetizer is the most searched-for Cinco de Mayo-inspired recipe in Texas this year, according to the analysis compiled by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest.
Researchers parsed through Google search trends to reveal this year's most popular Cinco de Mayo dishes for each state. In Texas, searches for "restaurant-style salsa" recipes are up 75% compared to last year.
Across the U.S., enchiladas verde took the top spot, up a whopping 150% in searches since 2022, while spicy jalapeño margaritas are the at-home drink of choice. Spicy marg recipes came in at second place, with an increase of 100% across 13 states.
