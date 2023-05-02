Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Online data shows 'restaurant-style salsa' is Texas' most searched Cinco de Mayo recipe

Searches for 'restaurant-style salsa' recipes are up 75% compared to last year in Texas, a new study shows.

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 1:53 pm

Apparently, many Texans are looking to celebrate Mexican independence with fiery restaurant-style salsa at home.
A new study suggests Texans are looking to celebrate Mexico's independence with fiery restaurant-style salsa at home.

The quintessential appetizer is the most searched-for Cinco de Mayo-inspired recipe in Texas this year, according to the analysis compiled by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest.

Researchers parsed through Google search trends to reveal this year's most popular Cinco de Mayo dishes for each state. In Texas, searches for "restaurant-style salsa" recipes are up 75% compared to last year. 

Across the U.S., enchiladas verde took the top spot, up a whopping 150% in searches since 2022, while spicy jalapeño margaritas are the at-home drink of choice. Spicy marg recipes came in at second place, with an increase of 100% across 13 states. 

For puro San Antonio takes on restaurant-style salsa, enchiladas verdes and margaritas — along with other iconic SA eats — give the Current's collection of locally inspired recipes a gander.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

