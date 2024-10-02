SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Oregon-based chain Killer Burger to open its first San Antonio store

The location will be the company's first outside of the Pacific Northwest.

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 4:22 pm

click to enlarge Oregon's Killer Burger chain has 24 stores around the Pacific Northwest. - Instagram / @killerburger
Instagram / @killerburger
Oregon's Killer Burger chain has 24 stores around the Pacific Northwest.
Portland, Oregon-based Killer Burger will open a San Antonio location in November, marking the chain's first expansion outside the Pacific Northwest.

Killer Burger is growing its operations through franchising, according to company officials, and the Alamo City store, 12834 Potranco Road, will be owned by chain founder and franchisee Thomas “TJ” Southard.

“The San Antonio restaurant is a milestone for our company, demonstrating how we’re putting our long-term plans for growth outside the Pacific Northwest into action," Killer Burger CEO John Dikos said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, Killer Burger has 24 company-owned and franchised locations.

The chain is known for crafting its burgers with fresh-ground chuck and topping them with high-quality ingredients. Among its menu options are the Barnyard Burger — which boasts bacon, ham and egg among its toppings — and a peanut butter-pickle-bacon variation.

September 18, 2024

