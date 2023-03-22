Owner of Ming’s noodle restaurant to open second location in far Northwest San Antonio

The new location is expected to be finished by August, according to a regulatory filing.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 10:57 am

Ming's have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao since 2011.
Instagram / dulceloves
Ming's have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao since 2011.
Beijing transplant and San Antonio purveyor of noodles and steamed buns Ming Qian will open a new restaurant near Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer, according to a state filing.

Construction on new walls, plumbing and electrical work at the upcoming Ming's at La Cantera Heights is expected to begin in early April and wrap up in August, a March 15 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing notes. The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will be located at 10772 Fiesta Texas Drive, Building 400, Suite 106.

The filing didn't include details about the new restaurant's menu or whether it would differ from the existing Ming's outpost, which is located near the Pearl development. Qian was unavailable at press time.

Qian and Hinnerk von Bargen — the married duo behind Ming's Thing catering and Ming's at 914 East Elmira Street — have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao, or steamed buns, since 2011. Their business also serves bao on the weekend at the Pearl Farmers Market.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

