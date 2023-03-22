Owner of Ming’s noodle restaurant to open second location in far Northwest San Antonio

Instagram / dulceloves
Ming's have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao since 2011.
Beijing transplant and San Antonio purveyor of noodles and steamed buns Ming Qian will open a new restaurant near Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer, according to a state filing.
Construction on new walls, plumbing and electrical work at the upcoming Ming's at La Cantera Heights is expected to begin in early April and wrap up in August, a March 15 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing notes
. The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will be located at 10772 Fiesta Texas Drive, Building 400, Suite 106.
The filing didn't include details about the new restaurant's menu or whether it would differ from the existing Ming's outpost, which is located near the Pearl development. Qian was unavailable at press time.
Qian and Hinnerk von Bargen — the married duo behind Ming's Thing catering and Ming's at 914 East Elmira Street — have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao, or steamed buns, since 2011. Their business also serves bao on the weekend at the Pearl Farmers Market.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter