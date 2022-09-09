Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough

Courtesy Photo / Davila's BBQ
San Antonio-area restaurateur, pitmaster and cookbook author Adrian Davila.
Award-winning restaurateur and cookbook author Adrian Davila will again raise his culinary profile with an appearance on the new Hulu cooking competition Best in Dough
.
The Sequin-based pitmaster, known for Texas barbecue with a Latin American twist, will showcase his pizza-slinging skills for a cash prize in the series' barbecue-themed third episode.
Best in Dough
premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
For the episode, Davila was pitted — see what we did there? — against rival barbecue aces Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson of Alabama and Joe “Joe-Rilla” Youkhan of California. The three were tasked to move out of their comfort zones by working with pizza rather than slow-cooked 'cue.
click to enlarge
Michael Desmond for Hulu
Daniele Uditi, Bryan Ford and host Wells Adams judge the pitmasters' wares.
To celebrate the TV appearance, Davila’s BBQ, 418 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin, will host a watch party on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Attendees can purchase pizza slices that replicate the pie Davila crafted for the episode. Hulu officials called the pitmaster's creation “a little bit of Italy with a South Texas regional twist.”
Davila’s regular barbecue menu also be available in its entirety for the party.
Davila is a third-generation pitmaster who aims to preserve the tradition of old-school vaqueros, the Latin American cattle herders who roamed the plains of Texas and Mexico. He’s won multiple awards and penned cookbooks about vaquero-style cooking, including Cowboy Barbecu
e (Countryman Press).
