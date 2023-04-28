Owner of San Antonio's La Focaccia wants to sell the Southtown eatery so he can retire

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
La Focaccia Italian Grill is located at the intersection of South Presa and South Alamo streets.
Longtime Southtown eatery La Focaccia Italian Grill is for sale, its owner saying he's eager to retire after 20 years in the business.
Luigi "Domenic" Ciccarelli — the son of the late La Focaccia Italian Grill founder Luigi Ciccarelli — first began looking for a buyer in 2016, then telling the Express-News
he had no timeline for closing a deal.
Now, Ciccarelli said he's stepping up his effort to hand off La Focaccia, which opened in 1996. He declined to share his asking price, however.
Nina Rangel
The building that houses La Focaccia was constructed in 1952.
“I’m ready to spend more time on my family stuff, because that's a commitment, too,” Ciccarelli told the Current
on Thursday. “For me, it's not about making tons of money. We make a comfortable living and we’ve raised families … . We’re a family restaurant, right?"
Ciccarelli hopes to sell the building at 800 S. Alamo St. part and parcel, including both the business and the property. However, he's not had any takers, even though he first floated the idea some seven years ago.
Even so, Ciccarelli said he's not looking to make a fire sale. He said wants to find the right buyer.
“I planted a seed early because I'm still kind of young. I’m 61. But it hasn't happened," Ciccarelli said. "Nothing is done until the deal is signed. Hopefully, I have a good 25, 20 years left in me. I worked for something, and now it's time, I hope, to enjoy the fruits of my labor. But the opportunity has to be right.”
The 5,609-square-foot property features a large main dining room with 13-foot ceilings, a separate special events area, a private outdoor courtyard and 14 on-site parking spaces. A built-in, wood-burning brick oven cooks the restaurant's pizzas and namesake focaccia bread.
The building was constructed in 1952 and renovated in 2022, according to the property listing.
Ciccarelli's family also ran another Italian spot, Luigi’s on San Pedro Avenue, from 1972 to 2006.
