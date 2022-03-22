Owners of San Antonio Asian-fusion spot Suck It have opened a new bar in St. Paul Square

Instagram / suckitbar
Suck It Asian Mixology Bar will open its doors Thursday, March 17.
The minds behind irreverent Asian-fusion spot Suck It: The Restaurant last week held the grand opening for a new drinkery that’s been in the works for San Antonio’s historic St. Paul Square area since 2018.
Suck It Asian Mixology Bar opened its doors Thursday, March 17, slinging Asian-inspired cocktails along with smoked pork ramen and pork belly tacos.
Back in 2018
, Executive Chef Vinh Hoang spoke with the Current
about the St. Paul Square venture, saying the downtown restaurant would serve traditional Japanese dishes, sushi, spirits and alcoholic bubble tea.
While social media posts note that the new spot quietly opened under the moniker Saigon Bar last month, it seems that name just didn’t employ the same satisfying ring as the company’s eatery in the Medical Center.
“Let’s keep telling everyone to Suck It,” a February 24 Facebook post
read.
Suck It Asian Mixology Bar is located at 1163 E. Commerce St. Its social media account lists operating hours as Thursdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
