Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

Called Cream Night Club, the new venture will take over the 9,400-square-foot building at 102 Heiman Street, steps away from 1902 Nightclub and jazz haven Versa, a partner in Cream told the Current.
Cream is the latest venture to expand into the historic near-East Side neighborhood, which has undergone years of fits and starts as developers try to transform it into a dining and entertainment destination.
The new Cream's basement level will host techno and house DJs from San Antonio-based collective Off the Air, while the street level will offer death-rock and post-punk beats from DJ Ely Bat, according to the partner who declined to be named. The top floor, with views of the downtown skyline, will offer daytime club vibes on Sundays, and will be available to rent for weddings, parties and shows.
The flagship Cream location at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave. will remain in operation while the owners transform the St. Paul Square building. Once the larger venue launches, the original location will become to a late-night hookah lounge and kitchen, the partner said.
The new nightclub will join upcoming St. Paul Square concepts from San Antonio-based Gusto Group, which is targeting a mid-June opening for its 1970s-inspired Stylus Mixology and Boombox Pizza & Bar. The reincarnation of gastropub Francis Bogside is also expected to open up in the dining and entertainment district this fall.
