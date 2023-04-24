Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

The new nightspot, called Cream Night Club, will feature three levels of entertainment near 1902 Nightclub and jazz haven Versa.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street. - Courtesy Photo / Cream Night Club
Courtesy Photo / Cream Night Club
Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street.
Beacon Hill dance club Cream will expand into a three-story building at St. Paul Square this summer, launching a high-profile haunt for San Antonio’s goth community, according to the spot's owners.

Called Cream Night Club, the new venture will take over the 9,400-square-foot building at 102 Heiman Street, steps away from 1902 Nightclub and jazz haven Versa, a partner in Cream told the Current.

Cream is the latest venture to expand into the historic near-East Side neighborhood, which has undergone years of fits and starts as developers try to transform it into a dining and entertainment destination.

The new Cream's basement level will host techno and house DJs from San Antonio-based collective Off the Air, while the street level will offer death-rock and post-punk beats from DJ Ely Bat, according to the partner who declined to be named. The top floor, with views of the downtown skyline, will offer daytime club vibes on Sundays, and will be available to rent for weddings, parties and shows.
The flagship Cream location at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave. will remain in operation while the owners transform the St. Paul Square building. Once the larger venue launches, the original location will become to a late-night hookah lounge and kitchen, the partner said.

The new nightclub will join upcoming St. Paul Square concepts from San Antonio-based Gusto Group, which is targeting a mid-June opening for its 1970s-inspired Stylus Mixology and Boombox Pizza & Bar. The reincarnation of gastropub Francis Bogside is also expected to open up in the dining and entertainment district this fall. 

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

