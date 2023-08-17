Owners of San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 say staffers face racial harassment

The restaurant, which focuses on authentic Cuban cuisine, sits in the Quintana neighborhood — a predominantly Latino community. Surprisingly, much of the harassment has come from Latino customers, said the Rodriguezes, who describe themselves as being of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.



During a string of recent incidents, customers have walked after finding one of the chefs isn't Cuban, refused service from non-Latino staff and shouted at musicians performing there, according to the married couple.



"We try to do the best that we can to honor the culture and the food. We bring in music. We have music that's playing — that guitar that tries to tie it all together," Erica Rodriguez told the Current. "But to still experience that kind of racism in the Latino community has been just mind-boggling."





Erica Rodriguez said.

"Because she was not a Latina."