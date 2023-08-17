Owners of San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 say staffers face racial harassment

During a string of recent incidents, customers have walked after finding one of the chefs isn't Cuban, refused service from non-Latino staff and shouted at musicians performing there, according to the married couple.
"We try to do the best that we can to honor the culture and the food. We bring in music. We have music that's playing — that guitar that tries to tie it all together," Erica Rodriguez told the Current. "But to still experience that kind of racism in the Latino community has been just mind-boggling."
"We are a tapestry of colors and backgrounds," the post states. "And it is beautiful that we all work together."
Erica Rodriguez said some customers have treated the restaurant's lead server, who is Anglo, badly due to the color of her skin.
"There were times when people would come in, and she would go to serve, and [the customers] would refuse to even speak to her," Erica Rodriguez said. "Because she was not a Latina."
Erica Rodriguez also recounted instances during which customers walked out after discovering one of the chefs was of Mexican rather than Cuban descent.
"They've looked through that window and then yelled at [ our chef]. 'Are you Cuban?' And he's like, 'No.' They've even walked behind the counter," she added. "They will slam the door and say, 'I do not want to be served by a Mexican.'"
The restaurant's musicians, who come from diverse Latin American backgrounds, also have endured ridicule from some customers because they're playing Cuban music even though they're not of Cuban descent, according to the couple.
She added: "We're not going anywhere. Our intention is to stay."
