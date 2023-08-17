LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Owners of San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 say staffers face racial harassment

The couple who owns the restaurant said some customers have been abusive to personnel based on their ethnic backgrounds.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 11:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cuba 1918 sits in Southwest San Antonio's Quintana neighborhood, a predominantly Latino community. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Cuba 1918 sits in Southwest San Antonio's Quintana neighborhood, a predominantly Latino community.
Since Southwest San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 opened last October, its staffers have faced a barrage of racial harassment, according to owners Erica and Ray Rodriguez.

The restaurant, which focuses on authentic Cuban cuisine, sits in the Quintana neighborhood — a predominantly Latino community. Surprisingly, much of the harassment has come from Latino customers, said the Rodriguezes, who describe themselves as being of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

During a string of recent incidents, customers have walked after finding one of the chefs isn't Cuban, refused service from non-Latino staff and shouted at musicians performing there, according to the married couple.

"We try to do the best that we can to honor the culture and the food. We bring in music. We have music that's playing — that guitar that tries to tie it all together," Erica Rodriguez told the Current. "But to still experience that kind of racism in the Latino community has been just mind-boggling."

On Tuesday, the owners to took to Instagram to condemn the harassment and state they won't tolerate any form of discrimination in their restaurant. The business employs people of a variety of ethnic backgrounds, they noted.

"We are a tapestry of colors and backgrounds," the post states. "And it is beautiful that we all work together."

Erica Rodriguez said some customers have treated the restaurant's lead server, who is Anglo, badly due to the color of her skin.

"There were times when people would come in, and she would go to serve, and [the customers] would refuse to even speak to her," Erica Rodriguez said. "Because she was not a Latina."

Erica Rodriguez also recounted instances during which customers walked out after discovering one of the chefs was of Mexican rather than Cuban descent.

"They've looked through that window and then yelled at [ our chef]. 'Are you Cuban?' And he's like, 'No.' They've even walked behind the counter," she added. "They will slam the door and say, 'I do not want to be served by a Mexican.'"

The restaurant's musicians, who come from diverse Latin American backgrounds, also have endured ridicule from some customers because they're playing Cuban music even though they're not of Cuban descent, according to the couple.

"I never thought we were gonna have to have a sign that says 'We refuse the right to serve someone,'" Erica Rodriguez said, pointing to just such a sign which now sits at the bar. "But what we won't tolerate is that type of discrimination and harassment."

She added: "We're not going anywhere. Our intention is to stay."  

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

We tried Taco Bell's new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco so you don't have to

By Nina Rangel

Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is purportedly inspired by birria, but no stew was to be found — only nacho cheese and "savory red sauce."

Website looking for super-fan to taste test Texas-based Buc-ee’s snacks

By Nina Rangel

Buc-ee’s barbecue sandwiches are among the items the taste tester will review.

Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat

By Nina Rangel

Curry Boys BBQ is located at 536 E. Courtland Place.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer hires 20-year craft-beer vet as VP of operations

By Nina Rangel

New VP of Operations Jan Matysiak stirs a brew with a maple bat at Alamo Beer Co.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us