Owners of San Antonio's Green Lantern, Box Car open Witness, a new UTSA-area nightspot

Witness has taken over the space that once housed coffeehouse, bar and restaurant concept Study Space.
UTSA Boulevard has gained a new bar and nightclub: Witness.
The recently-opened concept is helmed by the owners of other popular nightspots La Roca, Green Lantern and Box Car, MySA reports
.
Witness took over space at 7280 UTSA Blvd. that previously housed the Study Space coffeehouse, bar and restaurant. Study Space closed in March to make way for the swanky new spot, which a representative of the venue told MySA “will be more of a sports bar during daytime hours before evolving into a nightclub at night.”
Witness opened May 5, according to social media posts. It's serving up cocktails, beer and wine along with elevated bar food such as lobster rolls. The nightspot also offers salty small bites such as sliders, wings, flat bread and truffle fries for snacking while drinking, MySA reports. A weekend brunch is reportedly in the words.
Witness is open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
