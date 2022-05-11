Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Owners of San Antonio's Green Lantern, Box Car open Witness, a new UTSA-area nightspot

The new concept has taken over the location that formerly housed Study Space.

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 10:40 am

click to enlarge Witness has taken over the space that once housed coffeehouse, bar and restaurant concept Study Space. - SCREENSHOT / GOOGLE MAPS
Screenshot / Google Maps
Witness has taken over the space that once housed coffeehouse, bar and restaurant concept Study Space.
UTSA Boulevard has gained a new bar and nightclub: Witness.

The recently-opened concept is helmed by the owners of other popular nightspots La Roca, Green Lantern and Box Car, MySA reports.

Witness took over space at 7280 UTSA Blvd. that previously housed the Study Space coffeehouse, bar and restaurant. Study Space closed in March to make way for the swanky new spot, which a representative of the venue told MySA “will be more of a sports bar during daytime hours before evolving into a nightclub at night.”

Witness opened May 5, according to social media posts. It's serving up cocktails, beer and wine along with elevated bar food such as lobster rolls. The nightspot also offers salty small bites such as sliders, wings, flat bread and truffle fries for snacking while drinking, MySA reports. A weekend brunch is reportedly in the words.

Witness is open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Trending

Texas-based Balcones Distilling releasing a second run of ZZ Top collaborative whiskey

By Nina Rangel

The second run of Balcones Distilling ZZ Top's collaborative whisky, Tres Hombres, will be released next month.

American Craft Beer Week is May 16-22, and San Antonio breweries could use your support

By Nina Rangel

American Craft Beer Week is set for May 16-22, 2022.

New canned wine and lemonade spritzer Roseade now available in Texas

By Nina Rangel

Roseade marries fizzy wine and tart lemonade.

San Antonio's Bar Loretta up for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar honor at major cocktail conference

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's cocktail program was developed by Houston-based bartending guru Michael Neff.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us