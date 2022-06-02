Owners of San Antonio’s Picks Bar sign lease for downtown's defunct Davenport Lounge

'If you know Picks, this is going to be something totally different,' co-owner Amber Hernandez said.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 1:09 pm

The owners of San Antonio’s Picks Bar will take over the defunct Davenport Lounge space downtown. - INSTAGRAM / ROBALFIERIPHOTO
Instagram / robalfieriphoto
The owners of San Antonio’s Picks Bar will take over the defunct Davenport Lounge space downtown.
Those who have been to Jessica Marinez's and Amber Hernandez’s live music haven Picks Bar know the pair's penchant for cheeky neon signs, colorful decor and entertainment-focused amenities.

Now, the partners are ready to bring that sense of flair to the downtown space at 203 N. Presa St., the former site of the shuttered Davenport Lounge.

Marinez and Hernandez have been working to secure the 3,300-square-foot space since earlier this year. Now, with the lease in hand, they will start renovations, aiming to bring a distinctly new vibe to downtown nightlife.

“We’ve been so focused on Picks, remodeling and rebranding it, that it’s really exciting to get into creating a new, totally different concept,” Hernandez told the Current. “If you know Picks, this is going to be something totally different.”

Fans of the Davenport, which closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will recall a warm front lounge with a stage as well as a larger back room with a second bar and VIP booths. The new owners told the Current they may open only the front area at first. However, they added that it’s still too early to tell.

Marinez and Hernandez — who are partners not only in business but in life — have more than 25 collective years in the nightlife industry. Both have spent time as bartenders in downtown San Antonio and say they're looking forward to getting back into center city nightlife with the new concept.

Stay tuned.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

Food & Drink Slideshows

Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

Food & Drink Slideshows

Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

Trending

Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will open its first San Antonio store this summer

By Nina Rangel

The 2,500-square-foot eatery is being built at the former site of a Nicha's Comida Mexicana restaurant.

San Antonio's latest all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, is now open

By Nina Rangel

Umiya's new restaurant is located in Northwest San Antonio.

San Antonio-area breweries holding two-day festival in support of Uvalde this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Bandera Brewery's two-day beer festival will support a fund for families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

San Antonio’s Cullum’s Attaboy to hold grand opening, begin serving dinner

By Nina Rangel

Chris Cullum’s Attaboy will host its grand opening this weekend.

Also in Food & Drink

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us