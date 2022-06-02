Owners of San Antonio’s Picks Bar sign lease for downtown's defunct Davenport Lounge

Now, the partners are ready to bring that sense of flair to the downtown space at 203 N. Presa St., the former site of the shuttered Davenport Lounge.
Marinez and Hernandez have been working to secure the 3,300-square-foot space since earlier this year. Now, with the lease in hand, they will start renovations, aiming to bring a distinctly new vibe to downtown nightlife.
“We’ve been so focused on Picks, remodeling and rebranding it, that it’s really exciting to get into creating a new, totally different concept,” Hernandez told the Current. “If you know Picks, this is going to be something totally different.”
Fans of the Davenport, which closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will recall a warm front lounge with a stage as well as a larger back room with a second bar and VIP booths. The new owners told the Current they may open only the front area at first. However, they added that it’s still too early to tell.
Marinez and Hernandez — who are partners not only in business but in life — have more than 25 collective years in the nightlife industry. Both have spent time as bartenders in downtown San Antonio and say they're looking forward to getting back into center city nightlife with the new concept.
Stay tuned.
