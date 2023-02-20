Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale, Little Em's Oyster Bar provide opening update for sushi concept

Restauranteurs Houston and Emily Carpenter are now eyeing an October opening date for Nineteen Hyaku.

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower later this year. - Instagram / crystalsinclairdesigns
Instagram / crystalsinclairdesigns
Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower later this year.
The husband-wife team behind popular Southtown eateries Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale have provided an opening update on their latest culinary endeavor, a sushi bar concept called Nineteen Hyaku.

The new eatery is now anticipated to open in October, lifestyle blog What Now San Antonio reports. The 5,000-square-foot eatery, located at 1900 Broadway inside the Jefferson Tower, was originally slated for a summer 2023 opening.

Southtown’s Up Scale is lending its lead chef, Ruben Pantaleon, to the new concept, which will feature sushi Japanese cuisine, including specialty sake. Owner Houston Carpenter told What Now San Antonio that the new venture will feature a solid fuel grill powered by Japanese coal to execute Nineteen Hyaku’s menu.

Carpenter also added that the location, well — it doesn’t suck.

“We’re excited to be in such a modern, new tower on Broadway,” Carpenter told the blog. “And to have a largest corner unit on the ground floor is a big plus.”

The Japanese eatery joins the growing list of concepts from the Carpenters, who recently opened Southern-inspired Restaurant Claudine and retail seafood counter Go Fish Market near Pearl.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

