LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale, Little Em's to launch sushi concept in September

The forthcoming Nineteen Hyaku will be the fifth full-service eatery from restauranteurs Houston and Emily Carpenter.

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut Sept. 27 at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower Sept. 27. - Courtesy Photo / Carpenter Carpenter
Courtesy Photo / Carpenter Carpenter
Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut Sept. 27 at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower Sept. 27.
The owners of popular Southtown eateries Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale have set a Sept. 27 opening update for new sushi concept Nineteen Hyaku.

Located inside the Jefferson Bank tower at 1900 Broadway, Nineteen Hyaku will showcase a range of sushi offerings along with an omakase menu — that is, a menu of items selected by the chef making use of seasonal ingredients — plus items grilled on a traditional charcoal-fired Japanese robata grill.

If news of the spot's formal launch sounds eerily familiar, you’re not experiencing déjà vu — owners Houston and Emily Carpenter first announced summer and early October opening dates before settling on Sept. 27.

Nineteen Hyaku joins the growing list of concepts from the Carpenters, who recently opened seafood spot Go Fish Market and weekend pop-up venue Warehouse Diner near the Pearl.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brunch favorite Comfort Cafe will open third San Antonio location this Friday

By Nina Rangel

Comfort Cafe will open its third San Antonio location near Ingram Park Mall.

San Antonio's Reese Bros Barbecue praised by Texas Monthly's 'cue expert

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Reese Bros Barbecue includes handmade queso fundido sausage.

San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes 'finally' opens highly anticipated Alamo Ranch location

By Nina Rangel

Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso has opened on the city’s West side.

Northwest San Antonio's Never Late Diner now open 24/7

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us