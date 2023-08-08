Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale, Little Em's to launch sushi concept in September

click to enlarge
Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut Sept. 27 at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower Sept. 27.
The owners of popular Southtown eateries Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale have set a Sept. 27 opening update for new sushi concept Nineteen Hyaku.
Located inside the Jefferson Bank tower at 1900 Broadway, Nineteen Hyaku will showcase a range of sushi offerings along with an omakase
menu — that is, a menu of items selected by the chef making use of seasonal ingredients — plus items grilled on a traditional charcoal-fired Japanese robata grill.
If news of the spot's formal launch sounds eerily familiar, you’re not experiencing déjà vu — owners Houston and Emily Carpenter first announced summer
and early October
opening dates before settling on Sept. 27.
Nineteen Hyaku joins the growing list of concepts from the Carpenters, who recently opened seafood spot Go Fish Market
and weekend pop-up venue Warehouse Diner
near the Pearl.
