Owners of San Antonio's Upscale, Little Em's Oyster Bar launching new sushi bar concept

Nineteen Hyaku will open next summer on Broadway north of downtown.

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 3:13 pm

Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower next year. - INSTAGRAM / CRYSTALSINCLAIRDESIGNS
Instagram / crystalsinclairdesigns
Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower next year.
The husband-wife team that launched popular Southtown eateries Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale is rolling out yet another concept, this one focused on sushi and Japanese cuisine, the Express-News reports.

Emily and Houston Carpenter's Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's new Jefferson Bank tower next summer, according to the daily. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will occupy the ground floor of 1900 Broadway.

The new spot will focus on nigiri, sashimi and the multi-course, chef-curated sushi tasting experience called omakase, Houston Carpenter told the newspaper. The menu also will include sushi rolls and hot dishes from a robatayaki grill.

Nineteen Hyaku’s beverage program will offer cocktails, beer and wine plus specialty Japanese sakes, according to the Express-News.

The Japanese eatery joins the growing list of concepts from the Houstons, who also recently announced plans for Southern-inspired Restaurant Claudine and retail seafood counter Go Fish Market.

Nineteen Hyaku's pending arrival also comes with San Antonio is awash in new sushi spots, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi and Sushi Haya — both in the Northeast quadrant — Kura Sushi at the Alamo Quarry Market and Time to 8 in the Medical Center. Washington State-based Trapper’s and Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In have also announced Alamo City expansion plans.

