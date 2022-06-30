Owners of San Antonio's Upscale, Little Em's Oyster Bar launching new sushi bar concept

Instagram / crystalsinclairdesigns
Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower next year.
The husband-wife team that launched popular Southtown eateries Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale is rolling out yet another concept, this one focused on sushi and Japanese cuisine, the Express-News reports
.
Emily and Houston Carpenter's Nineteen Hyaku will make its debut at Broadway's new Jefferson Bank tower next summer, according to the daily. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will occupy the ground floor of 1900 Broadway.
The new spot will focus on nigiri, sashimi and the multi-course, chef-curated sushi tasting experience called omakase, Houston Carpenter told the newspaper. The menu also will include sushi rolls and hot dishes from a robatayaki grill.
Nineteen Hyaku’s beverage program will offer cocktails, beer and wine plus specialty Japanese sakes, according to the Express-News
.
The Japanese eatery joins the growing list of concepts from the Houstons, who also recently announced plans for Southern-inspired Restaurant Claudine
and retail seafood counter Go Fish Market
.
Nineteen Hyaku's pending arrival also comes with San Antonio is awash in new sushi spots, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi
and Sushi Haya
— both in the Northeast quadrant — Kura Sushi
at the Alamo Quarry Market and Time to 8
in the Medical Center. Washington State-based Trapper’s
and Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In
have also announced Alamo City expansion plans.
