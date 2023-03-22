Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

The new spot offers shabu-shabu, a Japanese hot pot dish of thinly sliced meat and veggies cooked in the middle of the dining table in steaming broths. The menu features nearly 30 protein options — ribeye, pork belly, crab and tofu among them — and broths ranging from miso to spicy Thai-style tom yum.
As the name Japanese BBQ & Shabu suggests, the eatery also offers an extensive Japanese barbecue menu, which is cooked at diners' tables.
Although it operates on an all-you-can-eat model, Japanese BBQ & Shabu offers separate pricing tiers for its specialties. Adults pay $32.95 for the hot pot menu or $43.95 for barbecue. A $5 upgrade allows hungry diners to order from both menus.
Parties for both kinds of dining experience will be limited to 120-minute windows, according to the restaurant's owners.
The restaurant, 1540 N. Loop 1604 E., is currently operating in a soft opening capacity, offering limited seating noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter