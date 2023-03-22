Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

Instagram / wildjbbqnshabusat Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak.

Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak, offering all-you-can-eat hot pot and tableside barbecue dining, according to its owners, who also operate the similarly named Wild Goji Sushi Restaurant & Bar.The new spot offers shabu-shabu, a Japanese hot pot dish of thinly sliced meat and veggies cooked in the middle of the dining table in steaming broths. The menu features nearly 30 protein options — ribeye, pork belly, crab and tofu among them — and broths ranging from miso to spicy Thai-style tom yum.As the name Japanese BBQ & Shabu suggests, the eatery also offers an extensive Japanese barbecue menu, which is cooked at diners' tables.Although it operates on an all-you-can-eat model, Japanese BBQ & Shabu offers separate pricing tiers for its specialties. Adults pay $32.95 for the hot pot menu or $43.95 for barbecue. A $5 upgrade allows hungry diners to order from both menus.Parties for both kinds of dining experience will be limited to 120-minute windows, according to the restaurant's owners.The restaurant, 1540 N. Loop 1604 E., is currently operating in a soft opening capacity, offering limited seating noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.