P. Terry’s Burger Stand opens fourth San Antonio location this year

"We’re very excited to be able to serve the west side of San Antonio," P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said.

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 2:02 pm

P. Terry's Burger Stand has opened a fourth San Antonio location.
Courtesy of P. Terry’s Burger Stand
P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a fourth San Antonio location.
Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a fourth San Antonio location, now serving up its burgers and hand-spun milkshakes on the city’s West Side.

The new shop, located at near 1604 and Potranco, is now open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats. The new spot is the latest in a breakneck expansion planned by the company, which has already opened three new SA locations this year.

"We’re very excited to be able to serve the west side of San Antonio," P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said in a release. "We’ve been hearing from fans in that area for nearly a year now, so it’s great to finally give them their own neighborhood P. Terry’s."

The latest P. Terry’s, located at 327 W. Loop 1604, is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-midnight. Its dining room closes at 10 p.m. daily.

The chain’s first Alamo City store, at 8539 Fredericksburg Road, opened last July. The second and third, at 22607 N. U.S. Highway 281 and 530 N. Loop 1604 West, opened in February and March of this year, respectively.

