P. Terry’s Burger Stand opens third San Antonio location on city’s North Side

The new location is just a stone’s throw from another Stone Oak-area store.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a third San Antonio location at 530 N. Loop 1604 W. - PHOTO COURTESY P. TERRY’S BURGER STAND
Photo Courtesy P. Terry’s Burger Stand
Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a third San Antonio location at 530 N. Loop 1604 W.

Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened its third San Antonio location, serving up its namesake burgers just a stone’s throw from another Stone Oak-area store.

The new location, at 530 N. Loop 1604 West, is open now for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats. The new spot is the latest in a breakneck expansion planned by the company, culminating in four new SA locations by year’s end.

The latest location is open Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-midnight.

Currently under construction is one more P. Terry's on the far West Side at Potranco and Loop 1604. The chain’s first Alamo City store, at 8539 Fredericksburg Road, opened last July. The second, at 22607 N. U.S. Highway 281, opened last month.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
