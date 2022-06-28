P. Terry’s to build its next San Antonio store on Broadway, tear down former King's Palace eatery

click to enlarge
Courtesy of P. Terry’s Burger Stand
P. Terry’s Burger Stand is planning a fifth San Antonio location.
P. Terry’s Burger Stand has its sights on the Broadway corridor for its next San Antonio outpost and plans to demolish the now-defunct King's Palace Chinese Restaurant to clear the way for its construction, MySA reports
.
The Austin-based chain submitted documents to the Historic and Design Review Commission seeking to build its new restaurant at 3304 Broadway, the news site reports. The company got approval for the demolition of the Chinese eatery — which closed in 2019, after more than 20 years in business
— in September of last year.
The 2,697-square-foot new construction will be the fifth San Antonio P. Terry’s. The chain has expanded here at a rapid clip since opening its first location in the Medical Center last July.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.