Palomino Bar will open on San Antonio's growing South Presa nightlife corridor

The bar will open between Taco Haven and the Belle of the Ball Boutique in the increasingly active south-of-downtown neighborhood.

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 1:48 pm

click to enlarge The Palomino Bar will open inside a 725-square-foot space at 1022 S. Presa. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
The Palomino Bar will open inside a 725-square-foot space at 1022 S. Presa.
A new spot called the Palomino Bar soon will join the increasingly lively South Presa Street nightlife scene, a state regulatory filing shows.

The drinkery will open this fall inside a 725-square-foot space at 1022 S. Presa, tucked between south-of-downtown fixtures Taco Haven and the Belle of the Ball Boutique, according to details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Work on the space will include new finishes throughout, replacing the existing HVAC system and updated light fixtures.

Palomino Bar will join Hands Down, Into the Void Tattoo, Near Dark and Bar Ludivine in the same strip center when it opens this fall. The newly opened sports bar McIntyre's is directly across the street.

Construction on the $50,000 project will start later his month and wrap up around the end of October, according to the state filing.

The Current reached out to the tenant listed on the filing for more information. No one responded by press time.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

