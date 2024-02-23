FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Paramour, Billie Jean: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Local breweries' Texas Craft Brewers Cup winnings and the closure of iconic seafood joint Dry Dock Oyster Bar are also in this week's roundup.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 1:36 pm

click to enlarge Downtown's Paramour bar is known for its River Walk views and drag brunches. - Instagram / paramourbar
Instagram / paramourbar
Downtown's Paramour bar is known for its River Walk views and drag brunches.
This week's top Current food news ran the gamut from openings to closings to a high profile eviction. Let's jump in.

Current readers wanted to know all the details surrounding nightclub Paramour's recent legal woes, making that our top story of the week. Meanwhile, news of new retro-themed bar Billie Jean and long-awaited cocktail joint Conversa Elevated also made the list. Local breweries' Texas Craft Brewers Cup winnings and the closure of iconic seafood joint Dry Dock Oyster Bar are also in this week's roundup.

Read on for more.
