Paramour, Billie Jean: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Current readers wanted to know all the details surrounding nightclub Paramour's recent legal woes, making that our top story of the week. Meanwhile, news of new retro-themed bar Billie Jean and long-awaited cocktail joint Conversa Elevated also made the list. Local breweries' Texas Craft Brewers Cup winnings and the closure of iconic seafood joint Dry Dock Oyster Bar are also in this week's roundup.
Read on for more.
- Judge allows landlord of San Antonio nightclub Paramour to evict it as a tenant
- New retro-themed bar and grill Billie Jean now open on San Antonio's North Side
- San Antonio breweries make their mark at 2024 Texas Craft Brewers Cup
- San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has permanently closed
- Long-awaited North San Antonio cocktail spot Conversa Elevated launching Wednesday
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed