Pastry Chef Profiles, Burger Week: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story profiles four incredibly talented pastry chefs making sweet, sweet waves in the Alamo City. Closely following are details about the San Antonio Current’s annual Burger Week, which benefits the local food bank. Articles about recalled frozen berries and a new venture from the minds behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar also made our top stories, as did a notable shout out to new eatery Leche de Tigre in the upcoming issue of Texas Monthly.
Read on for more.
- These multi-faceted San Antonio pastry chefs are raising the profile of the local food scene
- San Antonio Burger Week is back — and it once again benefits the SA Food Bank
- Frozen strawberries recalled by H-E-B, Walmart and Costco for possible hepatitis A contamination
- San Antonio group behind Little Em's, Restaurant Claudine to launch Warehouse Diner July 8
- Texas Monthly calls Leche de Tigre one of San Antonio's ‘most compelling new restaurants’
