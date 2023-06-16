VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Pastry Chef Profiles, Burger Week: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

A recall on frozen berries and a shoutout to one of San Antonio‘s newest Southtown eateries also made our top food news this week.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 2:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.
The Current’s most-read food stories this week touch on several different topics, but the one with the most views showcases just what makes the San Antonio food scene so fucking cool. Let’s dive in.

Our top story profiles four incredibly talented pastry chefs making sweet, sweet waves in the Alamo City. Closely following are details about the San Antonio Current’s annual Burger Week, which benefits the local food bank. Articles about recalled frozen berries and a new venture from the minds behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar also made our top stories, as did a notable shout out to new eatery Leche de Tigre in the upcoming issue of Texas Monthly.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Burger Week is back — and it once again benefits the SA Food Bank

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Mad Pecker Brewing will offer its Jalapeno Bacon Jammin' Burger during San Antonio Burger Week.

New concept The Rill Eatery & Bar opening in Boerne's now-vacant Little Gretel space

By Nina Rangel

The former Little Gretel property faces Cibolo Creek.

These multi-faceted San Antonio pastry chefs are raising the profile of the local food scene

By Nina Rangel

These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.

Cocktail: The Event returning to take over San Antonio's The Espee with circus theme

By Nina Rangel

Past Cocktail: The Event themes have included the vibrant, neon vibes of the '80s.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us