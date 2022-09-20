Pearl smoothie shop Kineapple closing Sept. 25, making way for new concept from Chilaquil owners

click to enlarge
El Diente de Oro will serve up northern Mexican-inspired fare inspired by its owner's travels.
Almost one year after it started slinging smoothies and healthy snacks inside the Pearl Bottling Department, Kineapple will close its doors
Sunday, Sept. 25 to make way for a new pop-up concept called El Diente de Oro.
The owners of fellow food hall eatery Chilaquil
are behind the new spot, which will serve up Northern Mexican-inspired fare including asados de la abuela and carnes asadas, Pearl officials said. Inspired by Chilaquil owners Orlando and Susana Aguirre’s travels, El Diente de Oro had popped up at Pearl’s outdoor kitchen and Broadway gathering spot Pink Hill
over the summer.
El Diente de Oro's menu includes fare such as asados de la abuela and carnes asadas.
Local Coffee founders Robby and Neesha Grubbs, who opened Kineapple last September, left the door open for their smoothie venture to continue in new digs.
“We were honored to debut Kineapple at Food Hall, and it has been a great experience,” Robby Grubbs said in a press release. “After a year-long run and realizing its potential, we are looking forward to Kineapple’s next chapter in San Antonio.”
El Diente de Oro will open for service in early October and occupy the space through the end of 2022.
