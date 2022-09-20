Pearl smoothie shop Kineapple closing Sept. 25, making way for new concept from Chilaquil owners

The pop-up El Diente de Oro will open for service in early October.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge El Diente de Oro will serve up northern Mexican-inspired fare inspired by its owner's travels. - Courtesy Photo / El Diente de Oro
Courtesy Photo / El Diente de Oro
El Diente de Oro will serve up northern Mexican-inspired fare inspired by its owner's travels.
Almost one year after it started slinging smoothies and healthy snacks inside the Pearl Bottling Department, Kineapple will close its doors Sunday, Sept. 25 to make way for a new pop-up concept called El Diente de Oro.

The owners of fellow food hall eatery Chilaquil are behind the new spot, which will serve up Northern Mexican-inspired fare including asados de la abuela and carnes asadas, Pearl officials said. Inspired by Chilaquil owners Orlando and Susana Aguirre’s travels, El Diente de Oro had popped up at Pearl’s outdoor kitchen and Broadway gathering spot Pink Hill over the summer.

click to enlarge El Diente de Oro's menu includes fare such as asados de la abuela and carnes asadas. - Courtesy Photo / El Diente de Oro
Courtesy Photo / El Diente de Oro
El Diente de Oro's menu includes fare such as asados de la abuela and carnes asadas.

Local Coffee founders Robby and Neesha Grubbs, who opened Kineapple last September, left the door open for their smoothie venture to continue in new digs.

“We were honored to debut Kineapple at Food Hall, and it has been a great experience,” Robby Grubbs said in a press release. “After a year-long run and realizing its potential, we are looking forward to Kineapple’s next chapter in San Antonio.”

El Diente de Oro will open for service in early October and occupy the space through the end of 2022.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
Trending

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

