Pearl's Hotel Emma appoints San Antonio native Jorge Luis Hernández as new executive chef

The Pearl's Hotel Emma has appointed a new executive chef whose culinary pedigree includes extensive Michelin training alongside celebrity chef José Andrés.As the luxury hotel's executive chef, Alamo City native Jorge Luis Hernández will oversee its multiple culinary destinations, including restaurant Supper, cocktail bar Sternewirth bar and onsite grocery space Larder. He'll also manage the property's curated banquets, room service and poolside dining.Previously head chef at avant-garde eatery minibar by José Andrés, Hernández is known for his Mexican and Greek culinary influences.The chef will unveil a new menu at Supper featuring dishes such as chorizo and clams — a regional adaptation of New England clam chowder — and Spanish-stylewith roasted poblano strips in cream sauce, according to details shared by the hotel.Hernández takes the torch from acclaimed chef John Brand, who now bears the title of Emma's director of culinary endeavors. Brand continues his years-long split-time partnership with the Pearl and oversees the development and growth of the shopping and dining destination as well as Hotel Emma’s national brand partnerships.Hotel Emma is located at 136 E. Grayson.