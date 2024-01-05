EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Peri Peri Republic now serving flame-grilled chicken in Northwest San Antonio

Each dish features a spicy sauce made with African Bird’s Eye chili, also called Peri Peri.

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Peri Peri Republic is now open at 6851 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite #106. - Shutterstock / Thao Lan
Shutterstock / Thao Lan
Peri Peri Republic is now open at 6851 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite #106.
Cedar Park-based Peri Peri Republic is now serving eats spiced with African Bird’s Eye chili on the city’s Northwest side.

According to a Dec. 31 social media post, the new location, 6851 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite #106, is now open, slinging chicken, seafood, rice bowls and burgers seasoned with a spicy sauce made from the pepper, also called Peri Peri.

The new restaurant is located near the University of Texas at San Antonio and The Shops at La Cantera. For now, it’s offering a limited menu, according to a separate Instagram post.

San Antonio’s new Peri Peri Republic is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

By Nina Rangel

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.

Otaku Food Festival headed to San Antonio to celebrate anime, Asian fare

By Nina Rangel

The free, two-day Otaku Food Festival will host more than 100 food vendors.

Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

By Nina Rangel

Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

San Antonio’s Box Street drops January grand opening date for La Cantera location

By Nina Rangel

Box Street All Day is known for hearty brunch fare in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us