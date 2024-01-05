Peri Peri Republic now serving flame-grilled chicken in Northwest San Antonio

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Thao Lan
Peri Peri Republic is now open at 6851 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite #106.
Cedar Park-based Peri Peri Republic is now serving eats spiced with African Bird’s Eye chili on the city’s Northwest side.
According to a Dec. 31 social media post
, the new location, 6851 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite #106, is now open, slinging chicken, seafood, rice bowls and burgers seasoned with a spicy sauce made from the pepper, also called Peri Peri.
The new restaurant is located near the University of Texas at San Antonio and The Shops at La Cantera. For now, it’s offering a limited menu, according to a separate Instagram post.
San Antonio’s new Peri Peri Republic is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
