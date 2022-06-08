Pet-friendly bar and music venue Hidden Grove opening this summer in San Antonio suburb of Schertz

Bar and music venue Hidden Grove is scheduled for a summer opening in Schertz, the Express-News reports. Part sports bar and part backyard hangout, the site sits on a half-acre at 539 Main St. in the northeastern suburb.
The primarily outdoor spot will offer amenities such as an exterior live-music stage, a large tap wall and full bar, according to the daily. In addition, it's in close proximity to barbecue spot The Purple Pig, and a space is allocated for food trucks.
Metal roofs and a canopy of mature trees that inspired the bar’s name will provide shade, but patrons can also seek air-conditioned comfort in its limited indoor seating, according to the Express-News.
“The goal is to provide a very relaxed environment where people can grab a drink and enjoy each others’ company, but we’ll also have live entertainment, plenty of TVs and we’ll show the UFC fights,” owner Nick Marquez told the Express-News. “This is my first project built from the frame up, so it allowed a lot of flexibility for the construction of it. It’s going to be neat.”
Marquez also operates nearby drinkeries Old Main Ice House and Bar House. He told the daily he hopes to have his new venture open by July 4.
