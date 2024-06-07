SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Cake Thieves Bakery lands on list of nation's best vegan donuts

The shoutout from animal rights group PETA comes just in time for National Donut Day, which falls on Friday, June 7.

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 11:39 am

Cake Thieves Bakery is known for its vegan sweets. - Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Cake Thieves Bakery is known for its vegan sweets.
San Antonio's Cake Thieves Bakery & Eatery, a purveyor of plant based baked goods, is celebrating National Donut Day, which falls on Friday, June 7, with a shoutout from animal rights group PETA.

Virginia-based PETA — which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — posted a list on its website of its favorite U.S. bakeries and restaurants that make delectable donuts without relying on eggs or butter.

After years running a commissary operation and making sweets for other SA dining spots, Cake Thieves in April 2022 opened its first brick-and-mortar storefront at 1602 E. Houston St. The business is known not just for its donuts but also plant-based toaster pastries, croissants, muffins and more.

PETA's list of top-notch vegan donut makers also includes Bitchin’ Donuts of Albany, New York; Little Vessels Donut Co. of Honolulu and Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe of Maplewood, New Jersey.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

