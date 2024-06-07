San Antonio's Cake Thieves Bakery lands on list of nation's best vegan donuts

Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Cake Thieves Bakery is known for its vegan sweets.
San Antonio's Cake Thieves Bakery & Eatery, a purveyor of plant based baked goods, is celebrating National Donut Day, which falls on Friday, June 7, with a shoutout from animal rights group PETA.
Virginia-based PETA — which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — posted a list on its website
of its favorite U.S. bakeries and restaurants that make delectable donuts without relying on eggs or butter.
After years running a commissary operation and making sweets for other SA dining spots, Cake Thieves in April 2022 opened its first brick-and-mortar storefront
at 1602 E. Houston St. The business is known not just for its donuts but also plant-based toaster pastries, croissants, muffins and more.
PETA's list of top-notch vegan donut makers also includes Bitchin’ Donuts of Albany, New York; Little Vessels Donut Co. of Honolulu and Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe of Maplewood, New Jersey.
