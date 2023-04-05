P.F. Chang's debuting updated Bistro concept with third San Antonio-area store

The New Braunfels location is the area's first P.F. Chang’s Bistro, a revamped version of the chain's concept.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area.
Arizona-based Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang's will open its third San Antonio-area location this Wednesday.

Located in New Braunfels at 2982 Cold Springs Drive, the new store boasts a fresh look for the company. It's the first in Texas to be built to the specifications of a brand-wide refresh called P.F. Chang’s Bistro, which includes an updated ambiance and new menu items such as Wagyu steak and miso-glazed salmon.
click to enlarge P.F. Chang’s is now offering new menu items such as miso-glazed salmon. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
P.F. Chang’s is now offering new menu items such as miso-glazed salmon.

P.F. Chang’s purists needn’t fret at the news of a menu update, though. Old standbys such as Mongolian beef, pork dumplings and lettuce wraps made the cut and remain on its Bistro menus.

The company's growth in San Antonio and New Braunfels represents a broader expansion across Texas, with more P.F. Chang’s Bistro and takeout-focused To Go openings planned throughout 2024, officials said.

The new 6,393-square-foot restaurant brings 115 jobs to New Braunfels. It will operate 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

