Picks Bar to host official San Antonio Spurs watch party this Saturday

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps Picks Bar is located on San Antonio's north side.

Northside venue Picks Bar this Saturday will host an official San Antonio Spurs watch party as the Silver and Black take on the Miami Heat.The free celebration is open to patrons 21 and up and will feature specialty drinks, giveaways and a raffle for prizes such as lower-level home game tickets and home team swag. Fans who sport Spurs gear or an ugly holiday sweater can pick up a free drink ticket upon arrival, while supplies last.The Spurs Coyote and Hype Squad will be on hand to get the crowd going, while the Spurs’ DJ Quake will provide the soundtrack for the afternoon.The start of the watch party will coincide with the game's 4 p.m. tipoff. Picks is located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 1101.