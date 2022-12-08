Picks Bar to host official San Antonio Spurs watch party this Saturday

Fans can watch on the big screen as the Silver and Black take on the Miami Heat.

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge Picks Bar is located on San Antonio's north side. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Picks Bar is located on San Antonio's north side.
Northside venue Picks Bar this Saturday will host an official San Antonio Spurs watch party as the Silver and Black take on the Miami Heat.

The free celebration is open to patrons 21 and up and will feature specialty drinks, giveaways and a raffle for prizes such as lower-level home game tickets and home team swag. Fans who sport Spurs gear or an ugly holiday sweater can pick up a free drink ticket upon arrival, while supplies last.

The Spurs Coyote and Hype Squad will be on hand to get the crowd going, while the Spurs’ DJ Quake will provide the soundtrack for the afternoon.

The start of the watch party will coincide with the game's 4 p.m. tipoff. Picks is located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 1101.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

