Pig Stand, FiiZ Drinks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Though new owners GrayStreet Properties gave Pig Stand owner Mary Hill the option to continue the lease, she said that she would consult an attorney before making a decision.
Current readers also sought out details about Saturday's grand opening of FiiZ Drinks on Broadway, as well as on Austin-area restaurant Milt's Pit BBQ's relocation to the Alamo City.
Also in this week's top food news was a surprising search trend: as Lenten season began, Texans took to Google to ask "is chicken meat," according to Google Trends data.
Read on for more.
- Iconic San Antonio diner the Pig Stand sold to developer as part of Broadway land deal
- New-to-San Antonio chain FiiZ Drinks to hold grand opening this Saturday for Broadway store
- Austin-area barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ has relocated to Northeast San Antonio
- As Lent starts, the Google search phrase 'is chicken meat' is trending in Texas
- Inaugural San Antonio Pizza Festival will take over Northwest side restaurant this fall
