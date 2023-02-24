Pig Stand, FiiZ Drinks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

As Lent began, many Texans asked Google "is chicken meat," according to data from the search engine.

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 2:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.
The Current's most-read food news story this week centered on the sale of the land on which the Pearl-adjacent Pig Stand resides. Obviously, the transaction could spell the end for the historic San Antonio restaurant.

Though new owners GrayStreet Properties gave Pig Stand owner Mary Hill the option to continue the lease, she said that she would consult an attorney before making a decision.

Current readers also sought out details about Saturday's grand opening of FiiZ Drinks on Broadway, as well as on Austin-area restaurant Milt's Pit BBQ's relocation to the Alamo City.

Also in this week's top food news was a surprising search trend: as Lenten season began, Texans took to Google to ask "is chicken meat," according to Google Trends data.

Read on for more.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Iconic San Antonio diner the Pig Stand sold to developer as part of Broadway land deal

By Nina Rangel

Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.

Austin-area barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ has relocated to Northeast San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Milt's Pit BBQ is now open at at 8000 Pat Booker Road.

As Lent starts, the Google search phrase 'is chicken meat' is trending in Texas

By Nina Rangel

A basket of fried chicken wings.

United We Brunch moves to San Antonio Botanical Garden for its sixth installment

By Nina Rangel

The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us