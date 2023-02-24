Pig Stand, FiiZ Drinks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.

The's most-read food news story this week centered on the sale of the land on which the Pearl-adjacent Pig Stand resides. Obviously, the transaction could spell the end for the historic San Antonio restaurant.Though new owners GrayStreet Properties gave Pig Stand owner Mary Hill the option to continue the lease, she said that she would consult an attorney before making a decision.readers also sought out details about Saturday's grand opening of FiiZ Drinks on Broadway, as well as on Austin-area restaurant Milt's Pit BBQ's relocation to the Alamo City.Also in this week's top food news was a surprising search trend: as Lenten season began, Texans took to Google to ask "is chicken meat," according to Google Trends data.Read on for more.