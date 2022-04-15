PJ's Coffee of New Orleans to open fourth San Antonio location this fall

Instagram / pjscoffee
New Orleans-based coffee chain PJ’s will open its fourth San Antonio location this fall, this one on the city’s far West Side, news site MySA reports
.
A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that the chain is planning a store at 10630 Braun Road, inside the Pinnacle Oaks shopping center. The space will offer a drive-thru, where java junkies can snag a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffees as well as organic tea and breakfast pastries, according to the news site.
PJ's also flips the script every few months with seasonal creations — its current spring offering is a latte featuring honey macadamia cold brew coffee and honey oat milk.
The new Braun Road location will be operated by franchisee and Army Reservist Angel Correa, who told MySA he hopes to have the location open by early September.
“We’re excited to be there and help the folks who are getting a start to their day by dropping their kids off at [nearby] Pinnacle Academy,” Correa said.
According to the coffee chain’s website
, two more Alamo City locations — at 19739 IH 10 West near Camp Bullis and 19739 Interstate 10 West at the Colonnade — are forthcoming.
