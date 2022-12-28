Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park will occupy the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge Brooklyn StrEat Food Park is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Brooklyn StrEat Food Park is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.
Plans for a long-awaited three-story food truck park near downtown's Hays Street Bridge are forging ahead, the Express-News reports.

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park will replace an empty lot near the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets with facilities for live entertainment, drinks, onsite dining and food truck hookups, the daily reports. It's also bordered by Brooklyn Avenue.

Construction on the open-air facility is expected to begin in February and conclude by summer, a Dec. 23 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes.

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park shared an early rendering to its Facebook page in 2013. - Facebook / Brooklyn StrEat Food Park
Facebook / Brooklyn StrEat Food Park
Brooklyn StrEat Food Park shared an early rendering to its Facebook page in 2013.

The Hays Street Bridge has long been considered downtown's gateway to San Antonio's economically disadvantaged East Side.

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park was initially pitched as a smaller operation in 2013, alongside other entertainment venues, restaurants and apartments, the Express-News reports. A craft brewery — which later became Alamo Beer Co. — was also in the plans to revitalize the East Side community.

In addition to Alamo Beer Co., the area also houses Burleson Beer Yard Garden and the recently-opened La Ruina. Now-defunct eatery Mad Max Sweet Treats & Eats is also nearby.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

