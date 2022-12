Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps Brooklyn StrEat Food Park is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.

Facebook / Brooklyn StrEat Food Park Brooklyn StrEat Food Park shared an early rendering to its Facebook page in 2013.

Plans for a long-awaited three-story food truck park near downtown's Hays Street Bridge are forging ahead, the Express-News reports Brooklyn StrEat Food Park will replace an empty lot near the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets with facilities for live entertainment, drinks, onsite dining and food truck hookups, the daily reports. It's also bordered by Brooklyn Avenue.Construction on the open-air facility is expected to begin in February and conclude by summer, a Dec. 23 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes.The Hays Street Bridge has long been considered downtown's gateway to San Antonio's economically disadvantaged East Side.Brooklyn StrEat Food Park was initially pitched as a smaller operation in 2013 , alongside other entertainment venues, restaurants and apartments, thereports. A craft brewery — which later became Alamo Beer Co. — was also in the plans to revitalize the East Side community.In addition to Alamo Beer Co., the area also houses Burleson Beer Yard Garden and the recently-opened La Ruina . Now-defunct eatery Mad Max Sweet Treats & Eats is also nearby.