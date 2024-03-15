Playa Bowls opening three new San Antonio stores

Instagram / playabowls
Playa Bowls, known for its smoothies, is growing its footprint.
Playa Bowls is planning a three-store expansion in the Alamo City, according to company officials.
The chain — known for its acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies and cold brew — said San Antonio one of several cities that will gain locations in the coming months. Boston, New York City, Phoenix and Miami are also part of the planned growth.
“Playa Bowls’ growth is only ramping up. We are well on the way to achieving our goal to establish a presence in every region of the U.S., and our current initiatives are successfully reaching key markets nationwide,” Chief Development Officer Jayson Tipp said in an emailed statement.
Playa Bowls' statement didn't specify addresses or a launch timetable for the three new San Antonio stores.
Playa Bowls was founded in New Jersey in 2014 and now operates more than 200 shops in 22 states. San Antonio is home to two locations, and there's also one in Helotes.
