Postino WineCafé chain sets summer opening date for first of two San Antonio locations

Winos, rejoice! Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé will open two all-day wine bar-cafes in San Antonio over the coming months.The first of the chain's Alamo City locations will begin serving in late June at 17627 La Cantera Parkway in The Rim development, company officials said. A second at 2600 Broadway near Brackenridge Park is slated for early 2024.Postino currently operates more than 20 wine cafes across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia and Texas. Prior to the San Antonio expansion, all of its Lone Star State locations were in the Houston area.Known for a wine-focused food menu of shareable plates and chef-driven fare, each of the concept's cafes offers more than 40 wines and 30 beers, including craft drafts from local breweries. Postino officials didn't disclose which Alamo City breweries would be featured at its new locations.The restaurants offer bites such as charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads and shareable snacks including grilled chicken skewers and butter-poached shrimp scampi.