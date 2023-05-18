Postino WineCafé chain sets summer opening date for first of two San Antonio locations

The concept's cafes each offer more than 40 wines and 30 beer selections, including draft choices from local breweries.

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé will open at The Rim this summer. - Blake Bonillas
Blake Bonillas
Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé will open at The Rim this summer.
Winos, rejoice! Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé will open two all-day wine bar-cafes in San Antonio over the coming months.

The first of the chain's Alamo City locations will begin serving in late June at 17627 La Cantera Parkway in The Rim development, company officials said. A second at 2600 Broadway near Brackenridge Park is slated for early 2024.

click to enlarge Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé offers more than 40 wines and 30 beer selections. - Blake Bonillas
Blake Bonillas
Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé offers more than 40 wines and 30 beer selections.
Postino currently operates more than 20 wine cafes across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia and Texas. Prior to the San Antonio expansion, all of its Lone Star State locations were in the Houston area.

Known for a wine-focused food menu of shareable plates and chef-driven fare, each of the concept's cafes offers more than 40 wines and 30 beers, including craft drafts from local breweries. Postino officials didn't disclose which Alamo City breweries would be featured at its new locations.

The restaurants offer bites such as charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads and shareable snacks including grilled chicken skewers and butter-poached shrimp scampi.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Hayden Jewish diner sets June 3 opening for new North San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden's second location is at mixed-use development Alon Market.

Beloved San Antonio taco spot Taquería Datapoint reopens with new look after 2020 fire

By Nina Rangel

Taquería Datapoint has reopened on Medical Drive.

Little Bites: Free Roam beer dinner, Tasting Texas tickets making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Free Roam Brewery in Boerne will host a shrimp boil beer dinner on Sunday, May 21.

San Antonio Smashin Crab locations offering all-you-can-eat crawfish all month long

By Nina Rangel

Smashin Crab crawfish boils also include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.

Also in Food & Drink

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us