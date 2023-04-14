Project Pollo, 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / @bleu.work This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.

This week's most-readfood news ran the gamut from closures to openings to ... urban foraging? You read that right: our readers wanted to see a little bit of everything this week.Let's jump in.Our top story focused on the long and tumultuous journey of local plant-based outfit Project Pollo, which revealed that it's been bought out by a larger venture and plans to shutter all but one location. Folks also wanted all the deets on where to find Easter brunch and National Ranch Water Day deals. And then there was opening news from Boerne's 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen.Finally, our readers got caught up on what urban edibles crop up on the city's South side via a first-person account from longtimecontributor Ron Bechtol.Read on for more.