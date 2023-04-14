Project Pollo, 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Let's jump in.
Our top story focused on the long and tumultuous journey of local plant-based outfit Project Pollo, which revealed that it's been bought out by a larger venture and plans to shutter all but one location. Folks also wanted all the deets on where to find Easter brunch and National Ranch Water Day deals. And then there was opening news from Boerne's 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen.
Finally, our readers got caught up on what urban edibles crop up on the city's South side via a first-person account from longtime Current contributor Ron Bechtol.
Read on for more.
- Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close
- These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter brunch
- San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen opening this Thursday
- Here's where to celebrate National Ranch Water Day on April 11 in San Antonio
- Mustang Grapes to Purslane: How I found sustenance growing wild in my South Side neighborhood
