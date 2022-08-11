Puro Nitro Coffee the sole San Antonio food item picked for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best contest

Puro Nitro Coffee markets a canned cold coffee its owner considers a better-tasting, less-bitter alternative.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 2:52 pm

Puro Nitro Coffee uses beans roasted in San Antonio. - Instagram / puro_nitro
Instagram / puro_nitro
Puro Nitro Coffee uses beans roasted in San Antonio.
Lone Star State grocery giant H-E-B has unveiled its picks for this year's Quest for Texas Best contest, and Puro Nitro Coffee is the sole San Antonio business in the running.

San Antonio-based H-E-B's contest pits 10 small food producers against each other in an entrepreneurship battle judged by a panel that samples theirs goods. In addition to prize money, the winner gets marketing assistance, supplemental support, mentoring and coveted shelf space with the grocery chain. 

This year's judging will take place Aug. 24 at Dallas’ Fair Park, and the grand prize rings in at $25,000.

Inspired by creator Daniel Mezza’s grandmother’s Mexican coffee, Puro Nitro is his alternative to ready-to-drink cold coffee he found bitter and too strong. Mezza employed a technique similar to Japanese flash brewing — hot brewing, then flash chilling the coffee — to create what he thinks is a better-tasting cold coffee.

Since launching Quest for Texas Best in 2014, H-E-B has awarded nearly $1 million in prize money to Lone Star State businesses. Previous San Antonio winners include Grain4Grain's low-carb flour, Mi Tierra’s salsa verde and Humble House Foods’ smoky tamarind sauce.

Puro Nitro's 11-ounce coffee cans are available at Schilo’s Deli, Whiskey Cake, Jefferson Bodega, DAB House of Hemp, Cafe Cultura, Alley Cat Coffee and My Juice Life. The company also sells packs of six to 24-packs on its website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui is located in the historic building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ cuts an unassuming figure on the St. Mary's strip.

El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us