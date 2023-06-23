Rambler sparkling water launches Texas State Parks commemorative can and package

click to enlarge
Rambler's new commemorative packaging benefits the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Austin-based Rambler sparkling water company has partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) to release commemorative packaging celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks.
A portion of the proceeds from every sale of the bubble water in its new packaging will be donated to TPWF in an effort to help raise funds to open Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, the first new state park in North Texas in 25 years.
Rambler's new commemorative packaging was designed by Austin’s Guerilla Suit creative agency.
Plans for the park include 4,871 acres of former ranch land that, once developed, will offer hiking, camping, fishing, stargazing and other outdoor activities, the TPWF’s website
notes. It’s located 75 miles west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
The commemorative cans sport gold tops and decorative green, blue and taupe artwork of flora and fauna native to Texas. The occasion marks the first time Rambler has ever changed its packaging.
Designed by Austin’s Guerilla Suit creative agency, the charitable packages are available exclusively at H-E-B in stores, curbside or delivery. Though Rambler offers several flavors of sparkling water — Lemon-Lime, Grapefruit and the newest offering, Satsuma — the new packaging applies to only the original, unflavored variety.
