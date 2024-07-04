SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Recall issued for Hill Country Fare potato salad sold at Texas H-E-B stores

The containers may contain pieces of hard plastic, according to officials with the San Antonio-based grocer.

By on Thu, Jul 4, 2024 at 8:48 am

The recall applies to 48-ounce packages of Hill Country Fare potato salad.
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
The recall applies to 48-ounce packages of Hill Country Fare potato salad.

A voluntary recall has been released for Hill Country Fare potato salad sold at H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas.

The 48-ounce, or 3-pound, potato salad containers are produced by Reser’s Fine Food and have a July 26 use-by date, according to H-E-B. The recall was issued due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic being in the packages. No injuries have been reported, however.

Officials with San Antonio-based H-E-B said the grocery chain has removed all affected product from store shelves. Those who bought the potato salad can return it to the store for a full refund or throw it away.

More information is available by calling (888) 223-2127.

