VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Recently opened San Antonio brunch spot Blush to begin offering dinner service

The eatery, which opened in March, will serve dinner from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 10:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street. - Instagram / blush.satx
Instagram / blush.satx
Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.
Blush, Southtown’s newest brunch spot, will expand its offerings to include dinner items and later hours starting this Thursday, according to an online post from its owners.

“You Asked… We Listened! Dinner Service Starting Thursday 06/08/23,” a succinct Monday afternoon Instagram post read.

The restaurant, which quietly opened in March at 713 S. Alamo St., is taking dinner reservations over the phone. Service will run 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Blush's owners said they'll unveil heartier dinner dishes with its expanded hours. They didn't provide further details about the new menu options, however.

When it first opened, the restaurant focused on breakfast and lunch dishes and a bar serving up cocktails, boilermakers and mimosas. It occupies nearly 5,200 square feet of dining and bar space and also includes a patio and courtyard.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chefs are vying for coveted James Beard Awards tonight. Here's how you can watch.

By Nina Rangel

Chef John Russ of Clementine does his magic.

Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop coming to San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood this fall

By Nina Rangel

Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop will open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood this fall.

Houston-based Mambo Seafood plans second San Antonio location, this one on the West Side

By Nina Rangel

Mambo seafood offers up mariscos, fresh oysters and cocktails.

Helotes' El Chaparral Mexican restaurant has opened a satellite location in Boerne

By Brandon Rodriguez

El Chaparral is known for its street tacos, fajitas and puffy tacos.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us