Recently opened San Antonio brunch spot Blush to begin offering dinner service

click to enlarge Instagram / blush.satx Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

Blush, Southtown’s newest brunch spot, will expand its offerings to include dinner items and later hours starting this Thursday, according to an online post from its owners.“You Asked… We Listened! Dinner Service Starting Thursday 06/08/23,” a succinct Monday afternoon Instagram post read.The restaurant, which quietly opened in March at 713 S. Alamo St., is taking dinner reservations over the phone. Service will run 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.Blush's owners said they'll unveil heartier dinner dishes with its expanded hours. They didn't provide further details about the new menu options, however.When it first opened, the restaurant focused on breakfast and lunch dishes and a bar serving up cocktails, boilermakers and mimosas. It occupies nearly 5,200 square feet of dining and bar space and also includes a patio and courtyard.