Restaurant chain Haywire bringing farm-to-fork fare to San Antonio's La Cantera

The restaurant is the latest venture by the group behind Velvet Taco and Ida Claire.

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge A digital rendering of the new Haywire location scheduled to open at La Cantera. - Courtesy Image / Haywire
Courtesy Image / Haywire
A digital rendering of the new Haywire location scheduled to open at La Cantera.
Dallas-based restaurant chain Haywire is opening a location at San Antonio's La Cantera this fall, offering locally sourced ingredients, a Texas-proud menu and an immersive dining experience.

Though officials did not specify an opening date, the location will be open sometime in the next couple of months.

The restaurant at 15900 La Cantera Parkway will occupy a sprawling 16,000 square-foot, multi-level space with a capacity of over 400 people. The space will also feature artwork by Texas creatives including that of San Antonio artist Jonathan Shepherd.

The Haywire menu focuses on farm-to-fork cuisine with Texas ingredients and an impressive whiskey and wine list, both local and international.

"Texas Plates" like the chicken fried steak, 33 oz. Tomahawk ribeye and a selection of Gulf Coast seafood offerings "tell the story of the Lone Star State," according to Haywire officials.
click to enlarge Haywire's San Antonio location will include an outdoor Airstream camper that seats up to 10 people. - Instagram / Haywire Restaurants
Instagram / Haywire Restaurants
Haywire's San Antonio location will include an outdoor Airstream camper that seats up to 10 people.
Haywire also features plenty of Tex-Mex faves such as queso blanco and innovative interpretations like the elk tacos. The kitchen is helmed by Chef de Cuisine Abel Sanchez, who comes to Haywire from Brenner's Steakhouse on the Riverwalk.

Cowboy breakfasts being a staple of Southern comfort food, the restaurant naturally features a hearty brunch menu, served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Offerings include a crabcake benedict, barbacoa chilaquiles, chicken & waffles and Wagyu pastrami hash.
click to enlarge Haywire's menu emphasizes Texas cuisine prepared with farm-fresh ingredients. - Kayla Enright
Kayla Enright
Haywire's menu emphasizes Texas cuisine prepared with farm-fresh ingredients.
This will be the first Haywire to open in San Antonio. The restaurant also has locations in Houston, Dallas and Plano, with an Austin location opening soon as well.

The expansive San Antonio dining destination will include a dedicated wine room and private dining areas, such as an outdoor Airstream that seats up to 10 for an intimate mealtime experience.
[image-4]Haywire is under the auspices of FB Society, the restaurant group behind Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire and other concepts launched throughout Texas, with a growing portfolio outside the state as well.

