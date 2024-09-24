Restaurant chain Haywire bringing farm-to-fork fare to San Antonio's La Cantera

Though officials did not specify an opening date, the location will be open sometime in the next couple of months.
The Haywire menu focuses on farm-to-fork cuisine with Texas ingredients and an impressive whiskey and wine list, both local and international.
"Texas Plates" like the chicken fried steak, 33 oz. Tomahawk ribeye and a selection of Gulf Coast seafood offerings "tell the story of the Lone Star State," according to Haywire officials.
kitchen is helmed by Chef de Cuisine Abel Sanchez, who comes to Haywire from Brenner's Steakhouse on the Riverwalk.
Cowboy breakfasts being a staple of Southern comfort food, the restaurant naturally features a hearty brunch menu, served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Offerings include a crabcake benedict, barbacoa chilaquiles, chicken & waffles and Wagyu pastrami hash.
The expansive San Antonio dining destination will include a dedicated wine room and private dining areas, such as an outdoor Airstream that seats up to 10 for an intimate mealtime experience.
[image-4]Haywire is under the auspices of FB Society, the restaurant group behind Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire and other concepts launched throughout Texas, with a growing portfolio outside the state as well.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed