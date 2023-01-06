Rio Azùl, 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

From a new nightclub with Vegas vibes to a cannabis-infused cafe, SA's culinary scene is set to gain several exciting new concepts in the coming months.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 2:31 pm

click to enlarge Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music. - Instagram / fred.gomez1013
Instagram / fred.gomez1013
Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.
San Antonio foodies will be pleased to know our first food news roundup of 2023 consisted almost entirely of positive news regarding openings and new ideas. From a new nightclub with Vegas vibes to a cannabis-infused cafe, SA's culinary scene is set to gain several exciting new concepts in the coming months.

Of course, with the good comes the not-so-good, and rounding out the week's top food stories was the news that vegan chain Project Pollo has shuttered its original food trailer at Roadmap Brewing.

Read on for more.
Trending

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.

By Nina Rangel

Project Pollo has closed its OG food trailer, situated at Roadmap Brewing Co.

San Antonio restaurant Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen to open second location

By Nina Rangel

Albi’s opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

