Robot bartenders saddle up to serve fans for all 18 days of the San Antonio Rodeo

The robo-barkeeps operate using 'proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology,' according to their maker.

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 11:05 am

TendedBar's automated systems feature four bays outfitted with booze to make more than 100 different drinks.
Instagram / tendedbar
TendedBar's automated systems feature four bays outfitted with booze to make more than 100 different drinks.
Well, this is probably how Skynet starts.

Florida-based TendedBar is supplying fully automated cocktail-dispensing machines to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which gets underway this Thursday and runs for 18 days.

The robo-bartenders operate using — get this — “proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology,” according to a press release from TendedBar. Those wishing to belly up to the nonhuman servers must complete a one-time registration ahead of time, which includes a lengthy set of terms and conditions. Naturally.

As part of the registration process, imbibers take a selfie, upload an approved government-issued identification from their phone and input a credit card to gain “a lifetime of access.”

On its website, TendedBar assures potential customers that it holds its digital partners to “stringent information security and privacy standards and certification" to protect personal, biometric and credit card data.

For what it’s worth, each automated system features four bays outfitted with sufficient varieties of hooch to make more than 100 different kinds of drinks.

The robotic system is designed to be “faster and more efficient than waiting in line for someone to pour your drink for you,” according to the company. Although it's a safe bet the machines aren't equipped to hear about your troubles, dispense advice or recommend a new cocktail that's exotic and whimsical without being too fruity.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

