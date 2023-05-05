Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant opens 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Embark Marketing Southtown’s Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened its rooftop bar.

The recently relocated Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened a rooftop lounge, offering guests 25 years and older one more spot to enjoy downtown skyline views, according to the restaurant's owners.The second floor of Rosario’s 722 S. St. Mary’s Street digs — which opened in February — features 5,000 square feet of rooftop space with views of HemisFair Tower, the Tower Life Building and Frost Tower. The area includes a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu, and a dedicated food menu is in the works, according to the owners.Rosario's rooftop bar operates 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.