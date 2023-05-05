Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant opens 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar

The rooftop bar offers guests 25 years and older one more nightspot with downtown skyline views.

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 11:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Southtown’s Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened its rooftop bar. - Courtesy Photo / Embark Marketing
Courtesy Photo / Embark Marketing
Southtown’s Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened its rooftop bar.
The recently relocated Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened a rooftop lounge, offering guests 25 years and older one more spot to enjoy downtown skyline views, according to the restaurant's owners.

The second floor of Rosario’s 722 S. St. Mary’s Street digs — which opened in February — features 5,000 square feet of rooftop space with views of HemisFair Tower, the Tower Life Building and Frost Tower. The area includes a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu, and a dedicated food menu is in the works, according to the owners.

Rosario's rooftop bar operates 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Yelp names San Antonio's Comfort Café the second-best Mother's Day brunch spot in U.S.

By Nina Rangel

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Café serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.

Owner of Schertz drinkery Bar House to open new location in downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The original Bar House isolated in Schertz.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with epic fiestas

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's The Rustic offers several frozen margarita varieties.

Hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon Head Space opens in San Antonio's King William neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Head Space owners hairstylist Anya Krotova and chef Mike Torres.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us