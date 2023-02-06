Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
Fans of longtime Southtown Mexican eatery Rosario’s need only wait a few more days for a peek at owner Lisa Wong’s latest iteration of Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar. The new outpost will open its doors on St. Mary’s Street this Friday, Feb. 10.
The South-of-downtown dining staple in November permanently closed its South Alamo Street location
in anticipation of the move into new digs just steps away. The new, two-story structure — located at 722 S. St. Mary’s Street — offers 25,000-square-feet of indoor dining and outdoor patio areas, landscaped courtyards and a 24x69-foot mural painted last fall by internationally-renowned artist INTI.
The ground level dining room will feature a menu centered around Rosario’s favorites such as shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, enchilada plates and sizzling parrillas. The restaurant will also offer “a few new menu items,” but those were not disclosed in the announcement.
The new build also includes a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline, set to open in early spring. Once open, the upstairs bar will admit adults ages 23 and up and will have a dedicated bar and small bites menu.
In March of 2021, Wong was granted approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission to raze longtime Southtown restaurant El Mirador
to make way for her new outpost. According to company officials, the original King William Garden House — a structure which was once part of El Mirador
— remains intact. It’s been remodeled and named Casa Isabel in honor of Wong’s late mother, and features 1860s-era caliche stone remnants that contributed to the structure’s designation as a local landmark in 1988.
The 2,000-square-foot Casa Isabel will be available for private parties and corporate events, Rosario's officials said.
Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar will be open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The restaurant expects to begin opening on Mondays in early March.
