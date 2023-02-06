Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

The new build includes a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 10:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. - Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
Courtesy Photo / Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
Fans of longtime Southtown Mexican eatery Rosario’s need only wait a few more days for a peek at owner Lisa Wong’s latest iteration of Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar. The new outpost will open its doors on St. Mary’s Street this Friday, Feb. 10.

The South-of-downtown dining staple in November permanently closed its South Alamo Street location in anticipation of the move into new digs just steps away. The new, two-story structure — located at 722 S. St. Mary’s Street — offers 25,000-square-feet of indoor dining and outdoor patio areas, landscaped courtyards and a 24x69-foot mural painted last fall by internationally-renowned artist INTI.

The ground level dining room will feature a menu centered around Rosario’s favorites such as shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, enchilada plates and sizzling parrillas. The restaurant will also offer “a few new menu items,” but those were not disclosed in the announcement.

The new build also includes a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar with views of the downtown skyline, set to open in early spring. Once open, the upstairs bar will admit adults ages 23 and up and will have a dedicated bar and small bites menu.

In March of 2021, Wong was granted approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission to raze longtime Southtown restaurant El Mirador to make way for her new outpost. According to company officials, the original King William Garden House — a structure which was once part of El Mirador — remains intact. It’s been remodeled and named Casa Isabel in honor of Wong’s late mother, and features 1860s-era caliche stone remnants that contributed to the structure’s designation as a local landmark in 1988.

The 2,000-square-foot Casa Isabel will be available for private parties and corporate events, Rosario's officials said.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar will be open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The restaurant expects to begin opening on Mondays in early March.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chef Edward Villarreal brings hemp-infused bites to San Antonio's food scene

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo

By Nina Rangel

Lovers can bundle up by the fire pits at Camp Outpost Co.

H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.

San Antonio's Press Coffee to jolt Castle Hills with second location on Wednesday

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location on Wednesday.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us