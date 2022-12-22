Salad and Go, Bésame: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bésame Bésame opened Friday, Dec. 16.

The's most-read food stories this week largely centered around openings — from a drive-thru salad spot to a locally owned food truck park. We also reported that the city will be home to a new teriyaki bowl spot and an LA-based hot chicken joint by the end of the year.One bit of sad news made our most-read stories list. San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast has been canceled for 2023, though organizers say it's definitely on for 2024.Read on for more.