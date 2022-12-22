Salad and Go, Bésame: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Though most of this week's top news was about new eateries opening, the cancellation of SA's beloved Cowboy Breakfast was a disappointing development.

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge Bésame opened Friday, Dec. 16. - Courtesy Photo / Bésame
Courtesy Photo / Bésame
Bésame opened Friday, Dec. 16.
The Current's most-read food stories this week largely centered around openings — from a drive-thru salad spot to a locally owned food truck park. We also reported that the city will be home to a new teriyaki bowl spot and an LA-based hot chicken joint by the end of the year.

One bit of sad news made our most-read stories list. San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast has been canceled for 2023, though organizers say it's definitely on for 2024.

Read on for more.
