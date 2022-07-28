San Antonio 7-Elevens celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with 10-for-$10 deal on Friday

The offer is good at all 20 of the chain's San Antonio convenience stores.

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge 7-Eleven's National Chicken Wing Day deal applies to all three of its flavors. - Photo Courtesy 7-Eleven
Photo Courtesy 7-Eleven
7-Eleven's National Chicken Wing Day deal applies to all three of its flavors.
San Antonians looking to gorge on fried flappers during National Chicken Wing Day — Friday, July 29 — can do just that with a 10-for-$10 deal at area 7-Eleven locations, the chain announced this week.

Of course, if celebrating food holidays is your jam, you could spring for wings from one of SA's many locally owned options. But for some folks, a deal's a deal — and if you're down with convenience store grub, maybe this promotion is just what you've been waiting for.  

San Antonio is home to nearly 20 7-Elevens, largely concentrated in the central and northern areas of town. The chain's Wing Day offer applies to all of three of its flavors: roasted, spicy and buffalo.

