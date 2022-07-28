San Antonio 7-Elevens celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with 10-for-$10 deal on Friday

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy 7-Eleven
7-Eleven's National Chicken Wing Day deal applies to all three of its flavors.
San Antonians looking to gorge on fried flappers during National Chicken Wing Day — Friday, July 29 — can do just that with a 10-for-$10 deal at area 7-Eleven locations, the chain announced this week.
Of course, if celebrating food holidays is your jam, you could spring for wings from one of SA's many locally owned options
. But for some folks, a deal's a deal — and if you're down with convenience store grub, maybe this promotion is just what you've been waiting for.
San Antonio is home to nearly 20 7-Elevens, largely concentrated in the central and northern areas of town. The chain's Wing Day offer applies to all of three of its flavors: roasted, spicy and buffalo.
