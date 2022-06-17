San Antonio Airport soon will allow alcoholic beverages inside the terminals

Instagram / satairport
R. Sala offers bar bites, cocktails and beer inside San Antonio International Airport.
The days of rushing to finish an overpriced beer or cocktail before your group begins to board at San Antonio International Airport soon will be over.
At Thursday's meeting, city council amended an ordinance to allow passengers waiting for their flights to carry alcoholic drinks into the public terminal areas, MySA reports
. That was previously forbidden.
Starting June 26, the airport restaurants that serve alcohol — Rosario's, La Fruteria, R. Sala, La Gloria, Vino Volo and upcoming The Luxury location — will be in compliance with the May 2021 law that allows Texas restaurants to sell alcohol to-go
, the news site reports.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.