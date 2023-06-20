VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi opens new location in nearby Schertz

The new restaurant opened quietly last week, offering the same all-you-can-eat sushi, sashimi and hibachi as the original.

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is known for its massive sushi boats and its all-you-can-eat pricing. - Instagram / izumi_allyoucaneat
San Antonio's northeastern suburbs now have one more sushi option.

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, a San Antonio-born restaurant that opened in early 2021 with an all-you-can-eat model, has quietly opened a second outpost at 17323 I-35 North, Suite 102, in nearby Schertz.

Like the original location at 2844 Thousand Oaks Dr., the new spot offers an all-you-can-eat sushi, sashimi, hibachi, teriyaki, tempura and dessert deal, priced at $17.95 for lunch and $27.95 for dinner.

The flagship Izumi opened in February 2021 and quickly gained a legion of Yelp and social media followers who raved about the quality and freshness of its sashimi and other items.

According to the restaurant group’s website, the new Schertz location is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.  Friday and Saturday.

Nina Rangel

