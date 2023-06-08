VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio-area brunch spot Mae Dunne now serving breakfast eats and cocktails

The eatery opened May 8 near the northwest tip of the Dominion Country Club golf course.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

Mae Dunne has opened in nearby Leon Springs. - Instagram / _maedunne_
Instagram / _maedunne_
Mae Dunne has opened in nearby Leon Springs.
Mae Dunne Kitchen & Goods is now open in San Antonio's Leon Springs suburb, serving up breakfast and brunch eats along with wine and cocktails, according to the restaurant’s social media feeds.

A perusal of Mae Dunne's online menu shows that the spot offers breakfast standards such as eggs Benedict and French toast as well as Mexican-inspired dishes including chilaquiles and machacado. For more adventurous eaters, the spot serves up a hot cucumber soup and a yellowfin tuna tiradito, a Peruvian raw fish dish similar to sashimi or crudo.


Most items fall between $9-18, while certain lunch items, served with a choice of parmesan truffle fries or breakfast potatoes, run $24-28. The cocktail and wine menu was unavailable online.

Mae Dunne is located at 23702 Interstate 10, Suite 108, near the northwest tip of the Dominion Country Club golf course. It opened May 8.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

