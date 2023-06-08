San Antonio-area brunch spot Mae Dunne now serving breakfast eats and cocktails

A perusal of Mae Dunne's online menu shows that the spot offers breakfast standards such as eggs Benedict and French toast as well as Mexican-inspired dishes including chilaquiles and machacado. For more adventurous eaters, the spot serves up a hot cucumber soup and a yellowfin tuna tiradito, a Peruvian raw fish dish similar to sashimi or crudo.
Most items fall between $9-18, while certain lunch items, served with a choice of parmesan truffle fries or breakfast potatoes, run $24-28. The cocktail and wine menu was unavailable online.
Mae Dunne is located at 23702 Interstate 10, Suite 108, near the northwest tip of the Dominion Country Club golf course. It opened May 8.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter