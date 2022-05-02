San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Chick-fil-A San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area will this week offer a free Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit to guests via the chain’s app from Monday, May 2 through Saturday, May 7.Company officials say the complimentary breakfast entrée is to thank the San Antonio community for its continued support.“Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the San Antonio community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit,” local Chick-fil-A operator Juan Garza said in a release. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning.”Guests can visit any participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A to redeem their free biscuit during restaurant hours, but should be aware that the free eats are awarded exclusively through the Chick-fil-A app.The free offer is limited to one Spicy Chicken Biscuit per person from May 2 through May 7, while supplies last. San Antonio is home to nearly two dozen Chick-fil-A locations.