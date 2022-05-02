Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

Company officials say the complimentary breakfast is to thank the San Antonio community.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 2:56 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week. - PHOTO COURTESY CHICK-FIL-A
Photo Courtesy Chick-fil-A
San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area will this week offer a free Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit to guests via the chain’s app from Monday, May 2 through Saturday, May 7.

Company officials say the complimentary breakfast entrée is to thank the San Antonio community for its continued support.

“Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the San Antonio community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit,” local Chick-fil-A operator Juan Garza said in a release. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning.”

Guests can visit any participating San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A to redeem their free biscuit during restaurant hours, but should be aware that the free eats are awarded exclusively through the Chick-fil-A app.

The free offer is limited to one Spicy Chicken Biscuit per person from May 2 through May 7, while supplies last. San Antonio is home to nearly two dozen Chick-fil-A locations.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

