San Antonio-Area Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free nuggets July 13-20

Instagram / cfasanantonio The Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of nearly two dozen in the San Antonio area.

Those who think free food just tastes better can test that theory this week at San Antonio-area at Chick-fil-A stores.From Wednesday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 20, folks who use the Chick-fil-A app can snag a complimentary orders of fried nuggets from the nearly two dozen locations dotting the Alamo City.“Chick-fil-A is excited to offer the San Antonio community a free eight-count nugget,” Chick-fil-A Stone Oak operator Juan Garza said via email. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the nuggets as a tasty summer treat.”Awarded exclusively through the Chick-fil-A app, the free offer is limited to one nugget entree per person, while supplies last. Anyone who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A App or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.The offer is only valid during restaurant hours.